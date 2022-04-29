Difference between revisions of "Ezra Kaunda"

Ezra Kaunda won the Best Sports Presenter in [[Zimbabwe]] award at the Zimbabwe Radio Awards in 2016.<ref name="SN">Joel Tsvakwi, [https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/zim-radio-awards-winner-speaks/ Zim Radio Awards winner speaks], ''Sunday News'', Published: November 27, 2016, Retrieved: April 29, 2022</ref>

Ezra Kaunda is a presenter at National FM

Background

Ezra Kaunda joined National FM in 2009 as a Producer/Presenter and his duties also encompass the following soccer commentary, voice-over artist and voice editing.

Radio Shows

Breakfast Shows Thursday and Friday from 0600-1000hrs together with Molly Mlauzi

Sunday Sports World 1400-1800hrs

SPORTS 360 Monday and Friday 1830-1900hrs

Personality Playlist Saturdays 1110-1200hrs

Awards

Ezra Kaunda won the Best Sports Presenter in Zimbabwe award at the Zimbabwe Radio Awards in 2016.[1]