Difference between revisions of "Ezra Kaunda"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Radio Shows)
|Line 93:
|Line 93:
* Personality Playlist Saturdays 1110-1200hrs
* Personality Playlist Saturdays 1110-1200hrs
|−
|+
Awards
|+
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 11:59, 29 April 2022
|Ezra Kaunda
Ezra Kaunda is a presenter at National FM
Background
Ezra Kaunda joined National FM in 2009 as a Producer/Presenter and his duties also encompass the following soccer commentary, voice-over artist and voice editing.
Radio Shows
- Breakfast Shows Thursday and Friday from 0600-1000hrs together with Molly Mlauzi
- Sunday Sports World 1400-1800hrs
- SPORTS 360 Monday and Friday 1830-1900hrs
- Personality Playlist Saturdays 1110-1200hrs
Awards
Ezra Kaunda won the Best Sports Presenter in Zimbabwe award at the Zimbabwe Radio Awards in 2016.[1]
References
- ↑ Joel Tsvakwi, Zim Radio Awards winner speaks, Sunday News, Published: November 27, 2016, Retrieved: April 29, 2022