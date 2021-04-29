Difference between revisions of "Ezra Tshisa Sibanda"
Ezra Tshisa Sibanda is a broadcast journalist who once worked at Radio Zimbabwe, formerly Radio 2. He was with the state-owned broadcaster from the 1990s until the early 2000s before he moved to the United Kingdom.