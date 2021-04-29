He also works with an organisation called Zimbabwe Diaspora Focus Group (ZDFG) which has helped thousands of Zimbabweans based in the UK to get legal right to stay in that country. The ZDFG also works with the UK and Zimbabwean Government in areas of investments and development in Zimbabwe.<ref name="C"/>

Sibanda established a foundation, the Ezra Tshisa Initiative to address education and issues of disadvantaged people in [[Zimbabwe]]. He has also helped in raising [[Covid-19]] funds for [[Bulawayo]]’s hospitals. By 2020, Sibanda said he had managed to sponsor 26 orphaned children with their school fees with three having graduated from the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (Nust).<ref name="C"/>

He was with the state-owned broadcaster from the 1990s until the early 2000s before he moved to the United Kingdom. Sibanda works to promote Zimbabwean music at a global platform through the Music Promotions Company Icons of Africa which promotes artists from Zimbabwe and Africa to perform in the UK.<ref name="C">Nqobile Tshili, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/ezra-tshisa-sibanda-uses-fame-to-drive-philanthropy/ Ezra Tshisa Sibanda uses fame to drive philanthropy], ''The Chronicle'', Published: August 22, 2020, Retrieved: April 29, 2021</ref>

Career

Career

Ezra Sibanda Initiative

Philanthropy

