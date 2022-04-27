Sibanda established a foundation, the Ezra Tshisa Initiative to address education and issues of disadvantaged people in [[Zimbabwe]]. He also helped in raising [[Covid-19]] funds for [[Bulawayo]]’s hospitals. By 2020, Sibanda said he had managed to sponsor 26 orphaned children with their school fees with three having graduated from the [[National University of Science and Technology]] (Nust).<ref name="C"/>

Sibanda works to promote Zimbabwean music at a global platform through the Music Promotions Company Icons of Africa which promotes artists from Zimbabwe and Africa to perform in the UK.

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda is a broadcast journalist who once worked at Radio Zimbabwe, formerly Radio 2. Sibanda moved to the United Kingdom in the 2000s.

Background

He is Omega Sibanda's brother.

Children

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has twin children; Ashton Mcebisi and Ashyleen Zinhle Sibanda.[1]

Career

He was with the state-owned broadcaster from the 1990s until the early 2000s before he moved to the United Kingdom. Ezra Sibanda was popular for his show Ezemuli and Ngisakhumbula on Radio 2, now Radio Zimbabwe.

He also played on the programme Abancane Qha on the same station and once hosted Mutinhimhira Wemimhanzi/Ezomgido with Eric Knight. Sibanda was also a football radio commentator. He left the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in 2001 and went to live in the United Kingdom.[2]

Sibanda works to promote Zimbabwean music at a global platform through the Music Promotions Company Icons of Africa which promotes artists from Zimbabwe and Africa to perform in the UK.[3]

Politics

On 29 May 2013, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda won the MDC-T Primary election to represent Vungu constituency.

Sibanda got 752 votes out of the 1000 cast votes, Mark Moyo received 245 while Senzeni Mpofu got 3.[4] After he won the MDC-T primary elections there was a report that he was working with the MI6. The Sunday Mail claimed that an MI6 agent David Banks facilitated Sibanda's joining of the MDC-T at national level. The publication reported that Ezra Sibanda was positioning himself for a parliamentary seat in order to enhance his relationship with former Rhodesian agents. The newspaper claimed Sibanda sold secrets to his friends who included Conor Walsh, Derrick Smail and Geoff Hill.[5]

Responding to the allegations, Sibanda said:

"I was shocked to read reports that I was working with the MI6 and have never met the people mentioned in that report. I thought with the revelations of the WikiLeaks, it was clear that spies are found in Zanu PF. What would the MI6 want from Zimbabwe anyway?"

In 2016, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda was one of five intermediaries or player agents who were accredited with the Zimbabwe Football Association.[6] Sibanda is also a Highlanders Football Club life member and in 2019 he raised funds for the club. A total of US$ $1 567 was raised from the online initiative spearheaded by Sibanda which started on 9 September 2019 and had closed by October.[7]

Philanthropy

He also works with an organisation called Zimbabwe Diaspora Focus Group (ZDFG) which has helped thousands of Zimbabweans based in the UK to get legal right to stay in that country. The ZDFG also works with the UK and Zimbabwean Government in areas of investments and development in Zimbabwe.[3]

Ezra Sibanda Initiative

Sibanda established a foundation, the Ezra Tshisa Initiative to address education and issues of disadvantaged people in Zimbabwe. He also helped in raising Covid-19 funds for Bulawayo’s hospitals. By 2020, Sibanda said he had managed to sponsor 26 orphaned children with their school fees with three having graduated from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).[3]