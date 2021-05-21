Difference between revisions of "FC Platinum"
Latest revision as of 14:58, 21 May 2021
|Nickname(s)
|Kugona kunenge kudada
|Founded
|1995
|Ground
|Mandava Stadium
|Owner
|Corporate Owned
|Chairman
|Evans Mthombeni
|Coach
|Norman Mapeza
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
|2019
|1st
|Website
|Club home page
FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football club based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. They play in the Zimbabwe's top league, the Premier Soccer League.
Background
FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. They are the reigning Zimbabwean soccer champions. The club was formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine. The club changed its name from Mimosa Football Club in 2011. They were subsequently weaned off Mimosa Mining Company in 2014 and they are now wholly owned by FC Platinum Holdings, a holding company that is into Labour Broking, Engineering and Entertainment. The team was previously known as Mimosa while it was playing in the country's Division Two, they played in the Division two league for two seasons before being promoted to the Division one league in 2001.[1] The team was relegated the very same year that they had been promoted to Division one. The team was to spend the next four years in division two.[1]
Accolades
- 2020 Castle Lager Challenge Cup Winners
- 2010 Central region Division One Champions
- 2011 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Runners Up
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners (2017, 2018 and 2019)
- 2014 Independence Cup Winners
- 2014 Chibuku Super Cup Winners
- 2014 ZNA Charity Cup Winners
- 2012 Bob 88 Cup Winners
Head Coach
Previous Coaches
Notable players
- Aaron Katebe
- Gift Bello
- Petros Mhari
- Silas Songani
First Team
Goalkeepers
- Petros Mhari
- Francis Tizayi
- Wallace Magalane
Defenders
- Blessing Moyo
- Donald Dzvinyai
- William Stima
- Gift Bello
- Lawrence Mhlanga
- Evidence Tendayi
- Panashe Hilton Mutimbanyoka
Midfielders
- Nomore Chinyerere
- Kelvin Wilbert Madzongwe
- Brian Jasper Banda
- Silas Songani
- Hagiazo Desire Magaya
- Denzel Khumalo
- Donald Spanner Teguru
- Peace Chivhunduko
- Rodwell Chinyengetere
- Rahman Kutsanzira
- Rainsome Pavari
- Gift Mbweti
- Ralph Kawondera
- Kelvin Mangiza
- Innocent Mucheneka
Strikers
- Ellie Kiyana Ilunga (Congolese)
- Stanley Ngala
Life in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
The platinum miners had a fairy tale run during their maiden season in the premier league when they came second after having led the log standings for the better part of the season. Although the club failed to clinch the title in their debut season, the club has grown immensely such that it is almost impossible for any team to walk away with a point at Mandava Stadium.