Difference between revisions of "FC Platinum"
|
m
|
m (→Attackers)
|(5 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
*Aaron Katebe
*Aaron Katebe
*Gift Bello
*Gift Bello
|−
*Petros Mhari
|+
*Petros Mhari
==First Team==
==First Team==
|Line 100:
|Line 100:
*[[Gift Mbweti]]
*[[Gift Mbweti]]
*Nomore Chinyerere
*Nomore Chinyerere
|+
===Midfielders===
===Midfielders===
*[[Rahman Kutsanzira]]
*[[Rahman Kutsanzira]]
*Hagiazo Magaya
*Hagiazo Magaya
|−
*
|+
*Kelvin Madzongwe
*[[Lameck Nhamo]]
*[[Lameck Nhamo]]
*[[Rainsome Pavari]]
*[[Rainsome Pavari]]
|Line 113:
|Line 114:
*Jimmy Gwara
*Jimmy Gwara
*[[Ralph Kawondera]]
*[[Ralph Kawondera]]
|+
===Attackers===
===Attackers===
|Line 118:
|Line 120:
*Donald Dzvinyai
*Donald Dzvinyai
*Ellie Kiyanga Ilunga (Congolese)
*Ellie Kiyanga Ilunga (Congolese)
|+
|+
|+
==Life in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]==
==Life in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]==
Revision as of 10:03, 26 November 2020
|Nickname(s)
|Kugona kunenge kudada
|Founded
|1995
|Ground
|Mandava Stadium
|Owner
|Corporate Owned
|Chairman
|Evans Mthombeni
|Coach
|Hendrik Pieter de Jongh
|League
|Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
|2019
|1st
|Website
|Club home page
FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football club based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. They play in the Zimbabwe's top league, the Premier Soccer League.
Background
FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. We are the reigning Zimbabwean soccer champions. The club was formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine. The club changed its name from Mimosa Football Club in 2011. We were subsequently weaned off Mimosa Mining Company in 2014 and we are now wholly owned by FC Platinum Holdings, a holding company that is into labour broking, Engineering and Entertainment. The team was previously known as Mimosa while it was playing in the country's Division Two, they played in the Division two league for two seasons before being promoted to the Division one league in 2001.[1] The team was relegated the very same year that they had been promoted to Division one. The team was to spend the next four years in division two.[1]
Accolades
- 2020 Castle Lager Challenge Cup Winners
- 2010 Central region Division One Champions
- 2011 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Runners Up
- Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners (2017, 2018 and 2019)
- 2014 Independence Cup Winners
- 2014 Chibuku Super Cup Winners
- 2014 ZNA Charity Cup Winners
- 2012 Bob 88 Cup Winners
Head Coach
Previous Coaches
Notable players
- Aaron Katebe
- Gift Bello
- Petros Mhari
First Team
Goalkeepers
- Petros Mhari
- Francis Tizayi
Defenders
- Raphael Muduviwa
- Lawrence Mhlanga
- Gift Bello
- William Stima
- Tawana Chikore
- Evidence Tendayi
- Kelvin Mangiza
- Gift Mbweti
- Nomore Chinyerere
- Denzel Khumalo
Midfielders
- Rahman Kutsanzira
- Hagiazo Magaya
- Kelvin Madzongwe
- Lameck Nhamo
- Rainsome Pavari
- Panashe Mutimbanyoka
- Keith Madera
- Guyve Mawete Nsilia
- Stanley Ngala
- Jimmy Gwara
- Ralph Kawondera
- Brian Banda
Attackers
- Perfect Chikwende
- Donald Dzvinyai
- Ellie Kiyanga Ilunga (Congolese)
- Elias Maguri
- Silas Songani
- Future Sibanda
Life in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League
The platinum miners had a fairy tale run during their maiden season in the premier league when they came second after having led the log standings for the better part of the season. Although the club failed to clinch the title in their debut season, the club has grown immensely such that it is almost impossible for any team to walk away with a point at Mandava Stadium.