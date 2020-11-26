Difference between revisions of "FC Platinum"



FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football club based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. They play in the Zimbabwe's top league, the Premier Soccer League.

Background

FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. We are the reigning Zimbabwean soccer champions. The club was formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine. The club changed its name from Mimosa Football Club in 2011. We were subsequently weaned off Mimosa Mining Company in 2014 and we are now wholly owned by FC Platinum Holdings, a holding company that is into labour broking, Engineering and Entertainment. The team was previously known as Mimosa while it was playing in the country's Division Two, they played in the Division two league for two seasons before being promoted to the Division one league in 2001.[1] The team was relegated the very same year that they had been promoted to Division one. The team was to spend the next four years in division two.[1]

Accolades

2020 Castle Lager Challenge Cup Winners

2010 Central region Division One Champions

2011 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Runners Up

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners (2017, 2018 and 2019)

2014 Independence Cup Winners

2014 Chibuku Super Cup Winners

2014 ZNA Charity Cup Winners

2012 Bob 88 Cup Winners

Head Coach

Norman Mapeza

Previous Coaches

Notable players

Aaron Katebe

Gift Bello

Petros Mhari

Silas Songani

First Team

Goalkeepers

Petros Mhari

Francis Tizayi

Defenders

Midfielders

Rahman Kutsanzira

Hagiazo Magaya

Kelvin Madzongwe

Lameck Nhamo

Rainsome Pavari

Panashe Mutimbanyoka

Keith Madera

Guyve Mawete Nsilia

Jimmy Gwara

Ralph Kawondera

Brian Banda

Attackers

Perfect Chikwende

Donald Dzvinyai

Ellie Kiyanga Ilunga (Congolese)

Elias Maguri

Silas Songani

Future Sibanda

Stanley Ngala

The platinum miners had a fairy tale run during their maiden season in the premier league when they came second after having led the log standings for the better part of the season. Although the club failed to clinch the title in their debut season, the club has grown immensely such that it is almost impossible for any team to walk away with a point at Mandava Stadium.

References