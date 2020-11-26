Pindula

Difference between revisions of "FC Platinum"

Page Discussion
m
 
Line 15: Line 15:
 
| chairman      = Evans Mthombeni
 
| chairman      = Evans Mthombeni
 
| mgrtitle      = Coach
 
| mgrtitle      = Coach
| manager      = [[Hendrik Pieter de Jongh]]
+
| manager      = [[Norman Mapeza]]
 
| league        = [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]  
 
| league        = [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]  
 
| season        = 2019
 
| season        = 2019
Line 73: Line 73:
  
 
==Head Coach==
 
==Head Coach==
[[Hendrik Pieter de Jongh]]
+
[[Norman Mapeza]]
  
 
==Previous Coaches==
 
==Previous Coaches==
 
*[[Rahman Gumbo]]
 
*[[Rahman Gumbo]]
 
*[[Lloyd Mutasa]]
 
*[[Lloyd Mutasa]]
*[[Norman Mapeza]]
+
*[[Hendrik Pieter de Jongh]]
  
 
==Notable players==
 
==Notable players==
Line 84: Line 84:
 
*Gift Bello
 
*Gift Bello
 
*[[Petros Mhari]]
 
*[[Petros Mhari]]
 +
*[[Silas Songani]]
  
 
==First Team==
 
==First Team==
Line 111: Line 112:
 
*Keith Madera
 
*Keith Madera
 
*Guyve Mawete Nsilia
 
*Guyve Mawete Nsilia
*Stanley Ngala
 
 
*Jimmy Gwara
 
*Jimmy Gwara
 
*[[Ralph Kawondera]]
 
*[[Ralph Kawondera]]
Line 123: Line 123:
 
*[[Silas Songani]]
 
*[[Silas Songani]]
 
*Future Sibanda
 
*Future Sibanda
 +
*[[Stanley Ngala]]
  
 
==Life in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]==
 
==Life in the [[Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League]]==

Latest revision as of 10:51, 26 November 2020

FC Platinum
FC Platinum
Nickname(s)Kugona kunenge kudada
Founded1995
GroundMandava Stadium
OwnerCorporate Owned
ChairmanEvans Mthombeni
CoachNorman Mapeza
LeagueZimbabwe Premier Soccer League
20191st
WebsiteClub home page


FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football club based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. They play in the Zimbabwe's top league, the Premier Soccer League.

Background

FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. We are the reigning Zimbabwean soccer champions. The club was formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine. The club changed its name from Mimosa Football Club in 2011. We were subsequently weaned off Mimosa Mining Company in 2014 and we are now wholly owned by FC Platinum Holdings, a holding company that is into labour broking, Engineering and Entertainment. The team was previously known as Mimosa while it was playing in the country's Division Two, they played in the Division two league for two seasons before being promoted to the Division one league in 2001.[1] The team was relegated the very same year that they had been promoted to Division one. The team was to spend the next four years in division two.[1]

Accolades

  • 2020 Castle Lager Challenge Cup Winners
  • 2010 Central region Division One Champions
  • 2011 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Runners Up
  • Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners (2017, 2018 and 2019)
  • 2014 Independence Cup Winners
  • 2014 Chibuku Super Cup Winners
  • 2014 ZNA Charity Cup Winners
  • 2012 Bob 88 Cup Winners

Head Coach

Norman Mapeza

Previous Coaches

Notable players

First Team

Goalkeepers

Defenders

Midfielders

Attackers

Life in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League

The platinum miners had a fairy tale run during their maiden season in the premier league when they came second after having led the log standings for the better part of the season. Although the club failed to clinch the title in their debut season, the club has grown immensely such that it is almost impossible for any team to walk away with a point at Mandava Stadium.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 About, Facebook, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2015
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=FC_Platinum&oldid=94962"