Difference between revisions of "FC Platinum"

FC Platinum is a Zimbabwean football team based in Zvishavane in the Midlands Province. We are the reigning Zimbabwean soccer champions. The club was formed in 1995 as a social club to entertain Mimosa Mining Company employees residing at the mine. The club changed its name from Mimosa Football Club in 2011. We were subsequently weaned off Mimosa Mining Company in 2014 and we are now wholly owned by FC Platinum Holdings, a holding company that is into labour broking , Engineering and Entertainment. The team was previously known as Mimosa while it was playing in the country's Division Two, they played in the Division two league for two seasons before being promoted to the Division one league in 2001.<ref name="a">[https://www.facebook.com/fcplatinumunofficial/info?tab=page_info About], ''Facebook'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 4, 2015</ref> The team was relegated the very same year that they had been promoted to Division one. The team was to spend the next four years in division two.<ref name="a"/>

