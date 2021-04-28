Difference between revisions of "Face to Face Academy"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 35:
|Line 35:
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|−
See [[ ]]. <br/>
|+
See [[]]. <br/>
{| class="pintablefloat"
{| class="pintablefloat"
Latest revision as of 13:31, 28 April 2021
|Face to Face Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-761432, +263 782475555
Face to Face Academy is a college located at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
References
</references>