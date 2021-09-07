Difference between revisions of "Face to Face Academy"
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
References
==References==
</references>
</references>
Category:High Schools
[[Category:High Schools]]
|Face to Face Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-761432, +263 782475555
Face to Face Academy is a college located at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
Schools Harare Metropolitan Province
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>
