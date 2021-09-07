Pindula

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
  
Location
(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:
  
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
History
  
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
  
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
  
  
References
 
Face to Face Academy
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-761432, +263 782475555


Face to Face Academy is a college located at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

Schools Harare Metropolitan Province

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address:
Telephone:
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

References

</references>


