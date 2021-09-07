Difference between revisions of "Face to Face Academy"

'''Face to Face Academy''' is a located at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
==Location==
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
(September 2021) <br/>
Address: <br/>
Address:<br/>
Telephone: <br/>
Telephone:<br/>
Cell: <br/>
Cell:<br/>
Email: <br/>
Email:<br/>
Web: <br/>
Web: <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 06:41, 7 September 2021
|Face to Face Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-761432, +263 782475555
Face to Face Academy is a private school located in the CBD at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 77 Leopold Takawira Street 263 Harare.
Telephone: 04 750 237 Ext 750237
Cell: +263 71 216 5343
Email: info@facetofaceacademy.net
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/facetofaceacademy/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
