Difference between revisions of "Face to Face Academy"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 33:
|Line 33:
'''Face to Face Academy''' is a private school located in the CBD at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
'''Face to Face Academy''' is a private school located in the CBD at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, [[Harare]]. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 76:
|Line 78:
</references>
</references>
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 87:
|Line 84:
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 06:43, 7 September 2021
|Face to Face Academy
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-761432, +263 782475555
Face to Face Academy is a private school located in the CBD at 77 Leopold Takawira Avenue, Harare. The college offers tuition to male and female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 77 Leopold Takawira Street 263 Harare.
Telephone: 04 750 237 Ext 750237
Cell: +263 71 216 5343
Email: info@facetofaceacademy.net
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/facetofaceacademy/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>