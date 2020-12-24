She left to join the Swaziland Revenue Authority in November 2010 as Commissioner VAT/Sales Tax and assisted with the setting up of the Authority operations in January 2011. She implemented VAT for Swaziland on 1 April 2012, led the Reform and Modernization function and was Commissioner Domestic Taxes before she left in December 2013 to join the Fund. She rejoined Zimra from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Centre (RTAC) where she served as a Tax Administration in 2014. In January 2018 she was appointed Commissioner General of Zimra.<ref name="Herald"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/zimra-appoints-new-boss/ Zimra appoints new boss ] , '', Published:19 January 2018 , Retrieved: 19 January 2018''</ref>

'''Faith Mazani''' is a Zimbabwean tax expert who replaced [[Gershom Pasi]] as the Commissioner General of [[Zimbabwe Revenue Authority]] (ZIMRA). She was appointed in January 2018 and succeded Gershem Pasi. <ref name="Herald"/> In December 2020 she was offered a top job at the International Monetary Fund which she will assume the duties on 1 February 2021.

Faith Mazani is a Zimbabwean tax expert who replaced Gershom Pasi as the Commissioner General of Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). She was appointed in January 2018 and succeded Gershem Pasi. [1] In December 2020 she was offered a top job at the International Monetary Fund which she will assume the duties on 1 February 2021.

Education

Mazani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies from the University of Zimbabwe and a Masters degree in Economic, Public Policy and Taxation from the Yokohama National University of Japan.[2]

Career

Faith Mazani has over 35 years’ experience in revenue administration covering direct and indirect taxes, having served at senior management levels in different administrations in Southern Africa. Faith was appointed the Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in February 2018 and will be leaving the organisation on 31 January 2021 to rejoin the International Monetary Fund. Before her appointment as the ZIMRA commissioner general, she was the regional revenue administration advisor for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Center (RTAC) for West Africa, based in Ghana (AFRITAC West 2) an organisation she will be rejoining in 2021.

Mazani started with the then Zimbabwe Department of Taxes in 1983. She served at different levels in tax administration, and for seven years as one of the Revenue Commissioners of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) from its inception in September 2001. In that position, she administered both taxes and customs, led the VAT implementation team in 2004 and coordinated World Customs Organization programs for ZIMRA. She left ZIMRA in 2007 and worked briefly for Deloitte and Touche Zimbabwe. She later joined the South African Revenue Authority (SARS) and worked for three years as Senior Manager for the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in Taxpayer Service (TPS) from November 2007. [1]

She left to join the Swaziland Revenue Authority in November 2010 as Commissioner VAT/Sales Tax and assisted with the setting up of the Authority operations in January 2011. She implemented VAT for Swaziland on 1 April 2012, led the Reform and Modernization function and was Commissioner Domestic Taxes before she left in December 2013 to join the Fund. She rejoined Zimra from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Technical Assistance Centre (RTAC) where she served as the Regional Administration Advisor in 2014. In January 2018 she was appointed Commissioner General of Zimra.[1] As regional revenue administration advisor for the IMF, Faith delivered and coordinated technical assistance and capacity building support to six non-Francophone countries in West Africa, being Cabo Verde, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

Before joining the IMF in January 2014, Faith had gained extensive experience working with regional and international organisations including ATAF, COMESA, the OECD and SADC, representing ZIMRA at technical and council meetings of the World Customs Organization (WCO), leading a CATA Management development program for three years, and has been involved in training workshops and seminars for different regional and international organizations.

In December 2020 she was offered a job at the International Monetary Fund and will be joining the global financial institution on 1 February 2021. ZIMRA's Board Vice Chairperson Mrs. Josephine Matambo said Ms Mazani had successfully led the authority in the implementation of its strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP).

“We wish to advise all staff members that the Commissioner General, Ms. Faith Mazani will be leaving the Authority with effect from 31 January 2021. The ZIMRA Board of Directors congratulates Ms. Faith Mazanii for her pending reappointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with effect from 01 February 2021.

“We would want to thank and appreciate Ms. Faith Mazani for her sterling performance in successfully leading the Authority in the implementation of ZIMRA’s strategy which supported key pillars of the Government’s National Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP). Under her leadership, ZIMRA managed to consistently surpass revenue targets set by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development. We wish Ms. Faith Mazanhi all the best in her new role and look forward to continue working with her on strengthening Domestic Resource Mobilisation in Zimbabwe,” she said.[3]

