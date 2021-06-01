Difference between revisions of "Falcon College"

−

“Falcon College is a school built on a hole in the ground,” a famous Headmaster of the College, Dougal Turner, once said this – and it is the simple truth. The College was originally a senior boys’ boarding school that was created on the site of the old Bushtick Mine near the village of [[Esigodini]] in [[Matabeleland South Province]], Zimbabwe. The [[Bushtick Mine]] had briefly been the largest goldmine in Southern Rhodesia. It had thrived in the period '''1932''' to '''1947''', peaking in '''1938'''. In the context of the time, the mine had then exceeded its viability and finally shut down in '''1951'''. In '''1954''', '''Falcon College''' opened its gates and began life on the old mine property and infrastructure. Homes that had housed miners and their families would now house teaching staff and boarding school boys. Mine offices would become administration offices and classrooms. Mine facilities such as tennis courts and a swimming pool would become school facilities. Since that time, the school has flourished to become one of Zimbabwe’s leading education establishments.

+