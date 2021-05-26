Pindula

Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

Background

Siblings

He has a sister named Olivia.[1]

Children

Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named Mukudzei with Nelia Kadungure.

References

  1. Keith Mlauzi, Fally Ipupa Jnr exposes Nelia Kadungure for allegedly cheating on him with 50-year-old, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
