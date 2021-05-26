Difference between revisions of "Fally Ipupa Jnr"
Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.
Background
Siblings
He has a sister named Olivia.[1]
Children
Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named Mukudzei with Nelia Kadungure.
References
