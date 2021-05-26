|description= Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

A post by Nelia Kadungure daring an unknown individual to post the pictures sparked the speculation.<ref name="HL"> Verenga Kundai, [https://hararelive.com/2021/05/22/ginimbis-sister-nellia-gets-baby-daddy-fally-ipupa-jnr-arrested-watch/ Ginimbi’s Sister Nellia Gets Baby Daddy Fally Ipupa Jnr Arrested {Watch}], ''HarareLive'', Published: May 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 26, 2021</ref>

In May 2021, Fally Ipupa Jnr was arrested for vandalising someone's Mercedes Benz. He vandalized a Mercedez Benz E350 Bluetec by engraving his name “Fally” on the bonnet. There was also speculation that he was arrested for threatening to leak Nelia Kadungure’s bedroom photos.

Background

Siblings

He has a sister named Olivia.[1]

Children

Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named Mukudzei with Nelia Kadungure.

Businesses

Fally Ipupa is a car dealer. He owns PanJap.

Arrest

