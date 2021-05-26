Difference between revisions of "Fally Ipupa Jnr"
Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named '''Mukudzei''' with [[Nelia Kadungure]].
==References==
Revision as of 09:49, 26 May 2021
Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.
Background
Siblings
He has a sister named Olivia.[1]
Children
Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named Mukudzei with Nelia Kadungure.
Businesses
Fally Ipupa is a car dealer. He owns PanJap.
Arrest
In May 2021, Fally Ipupa Jnr was arrested for vandalising someone's Mercedes Benz. He vandalized a Mercedez Benz E350 Bluetec by engraving his name “Fally” on the bonnet. There was also speculation that he was arrested for threatening to leak Nelia Kadungure’s bedroom photos.
A post by Nelia Kadungure daring an unknown individual to post the pictures sparked the speculation.[2]
References
- ↑ Keith Mlauzi, Fally Ipupa Jnr exposes Nelia Kadungure for allegedly cheating on him with 50-year-old, Nehanda Radio, Published: May 24, 2021, Retrieved: May 26, 2021
- ↑ Verenga Kundai, Ginimbi’s Sister Nellia Gets Baby Daddy Fally Ipupa Jnr Arrested {Watch}, HarareLive, Published: May 22, 2021, Retrieved: May 26, 2021