|description= Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

|description= Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

[[File:Fally Ipupa Jnr.jpg|thumb|Fally Ipupa Jnr]] '''Fally Ipupa Jnr''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

'''Fally Ipupa Jnr''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

Fally Ipupa Jnr

Fally Ipupa Jnr is a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman who owns a car dealership.

Background

Siblings

He has a sister named Olivia.[1]

Children

Fally Ipupa Jnr has a son named Mukudzei with Nelia Kadungure.

Businesses

Fally Ipupa is a car dealer. He owns PanJap.

Arrest

In May 2021, Fally Ipupa Jnr was arrested for vandalising someone's Mercedes Benz. He vandalized a Mercedez Benz E350 Bluetec by engraving his name “Fally” on the bonnet. There was also speculation that he was arrested for threatening to leak Nelia Kadungure’s bedroom photos.

A post by Nelia Kadungure daring an unknown individual to post the pictures sparked the speculation.[2]