'''Fani Munengami''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]]. He is the former [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Member of Parliament]] for Glenview North.
'''Fani Munengami''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]]. He is the former [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Member of Parliament]] for Glenview North.
==Background==
Munengami was among the first youths that were instrumental in the formation of the MDC in '''1999''' and in 2000 he was elected as organiser for Glen View district.
In '''2002''' he was elected a Councillor for the [[Harare City Council]] and in 2006 he was chairman for [[Glen View]] district. He was elected MP for Glen View North in the '''29 March 2008''' parliamentary elections. <ref name="MDC"/> Munengami was elected into office again in '''2013''' and was appointed into three Parliamentary portfolio committees, namely; Health and Child Care, Mines and Energy and Education, Sports, Arts and Culture. <ref name="NR">[http://nehandaradio.com/2013/10/22/list-of-mdc-t-mps-put-into-portfolio-committees/ List of MDC-T MP’s put into portfolio committees], ''Nehanda Radio'', published: October 22, 2013, retrieved: September 26, 2016</ref>
In 2002 he was elected a Councillor for the Harare City Council and in 2006 he was chairman for Glen View district. He was elected MP for Glen View North in the 29 March 2008 parliamentary elections. Munengami was elected into office again in 2013 and was appointed into three Parliamentary portfolio committees, namely; Health and Child Care, Mines and Energy and Education, Sports, Arts and Culture.
==Comments on National Pledge==
==Arrest And Torture==
Munengami and Ronia Bunjira were arrested on Saturday 18 September 2016 and accused of taking part in electoral reforms protests with intention to promote public violence. The two were freed on $200 and $400 bail respectively on 20 September 2016.
Munengami and [[Ronia Bunjira]] were arrested on Saturday 18 September 2016 and accused of taking part in electoral reforms protests with intention to promote public violence. The two were freed on $200 and $400 bail respectively on 20 September 2016.<ref name="DN">Farai Machamire, [https://www.dailynews.co.zw/articles/2016/09/21/mdc-mps-freed-on-bail MDC MPs freed on bail], ''Daily News'', published: September 21, 2016, retrieved: September 26, 2016</ref>
==References==
Latest revision as of 18:39, 17 February 2022
|Fani Munengami
|Born
|Fani Munengami
January 24, 1972
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being a politician and MP for Glenview North
|Political party
|Citizens' Coalition for Change
|Opponent(s)
|Zanu-PF
|Spouse(s)
|Rutendo Munengami
Fani (Fanuel) Munengami is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Citizens' Coalition for Change. He is the former Member of Parliament for Glenview North.
Background
Fani Munengami was born on 24 January 1972. [1]He is married to Rutendo Munengami who was beaten and raped by 10 armed men in 2003.[2]
Education
After completing his “A” levels; he studied for diplomas in marketing, public relations and advertising.[1]
Career
Munengami was among the first youths that were instrumental in the formation of the MDC in 1999 and in 2000 he was elected as organiser for Glen View district.
In 2002 he was elected a Councillor for the Harare City Council and in 2006 he was chairman for Glen View district. He was elected MP for Glen View North in the 29 March 2008 parliamentary elections. [1] Munengami was elected into office again in 2013 and was appointed into three Parliamentary portfolio committees, namely; Health and Child Care, Mines and Energy and Education, Sports, Arts and Culture. [3]
Comments on National Pledge
He said that if the national pledge was important for national vision, then ministers and MPs should also have been forced to recite it.[4]
Arrest And Torture
Munengami and Ronia Bunjira were arrested on Saturday 18 September 2016 and accused of taking part in electoral reforms protests with intention to promote public violence. The two were freed on $200 and $400 bail respectively on 20 September 2016. [5]
References
