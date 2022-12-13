In the ''' 2013 ''' Elections , (see [[ A History of Zimbabwean Elections ]] ) ''' [[Glen View]] North ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Fani (Fanuel) Munengami is a Zimbabwean politician and member of Citizens' Coalition for Change. He is the former Member of Parliament for Glenview North.

Background

Born: 24 January 1972. [1]

Marriage: to Rutendo Munengami who was beaten and raped by 10 armed men in 2003. [2]

Education

After completing his “A” levels; he studied for diplomas in marketing, public relations and advertising. [1]

Service / Career

Munengami was among the first youths that were instrumental in the formation of the MDC in 1999 and in 2000 he was elected as organiser for Glen View district.

In 2002 he was elected a Councillor for the Harare City Council and in 2006 he was chairman for Glen View district. He was elected MP for Glen View North in the 29 March 2008 parliamentary elections. [1] Munengami was elected into office again in 2013 and was appointed into three Parliamentary portfolio committees, namely; Health and Child Care, Mines and Energy and Education, Sports, Arts and Culture. [3]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen View North returned to Parliament:

Fani Munengami of MDC–T with 7 697 votes or 73.01 percent,

of MDC–T with 7 697 votes or 73.01 percent, Martha Mhonderwa of Zanu PF with 2 324 votes or 22.05 percent,

Herbert Chimombe of MDC–N with 469 votes or 4.45 percent,

1 others with 52 votes or 0.49 percent.

Total 10 542 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Glen View North returned to Parliament:

Fani Munengami of CCC with 4 053 votes,

of CCC with 4 053 votes, Martin Mambo of Zanu-PF with 1 578 votes,

Rhino Mashaya of MDC Alliance with 112 votes,

Prudence Tatenda Munyandari of National Patriotic Front (NPF) with 20 votes.

Events

He said that if the national pledge was important for national vision, then ministers and MPs should also have been forced to recite it. [4]

Arrest And Torture

Munengami and Ronia Bunjira were arrested on Saturday 18 September 2016 and accused of taking part in electoral reforms protests with intention to promote public violence. The two were freed on $200 and $400 bail respectively on 20 September 2016. [5]

Further Reading

Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex

On 10 October 2022, Fani Munengami, the MP, castigated the government for allegedly failing to address recurring fires at Glen View Area 8 Furniture Complex. The complex was established in 2000 by the government and accommodates small to medium enterprises. [6]