Difference between revisions of "Fannuel Chigonero"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Fannuel Chigonero''' was elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1567 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found on hi...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 06:15, 22 April 2021
In July 2018, Fannuel Chigonero was elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1567 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 28 Mazowe RDC with 1567 votes, beating Dereck of Zanu PF with 1195 votes, Lizzie Kajokoto of PRC with 26 votes, and Austin Takudzwa Nyakupinda of CODE with 22 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020