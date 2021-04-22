Difference between revisions of "Fannuel Chigonero"

In July 2018, Fannuel Chigonero was elected to Ward 18 Mazowe RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1567 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 28 Mazowe RDC with 1567 votes, beating Dereck of Zanu PF with 1195 votes, Lizzie Kajokoto of PRC with 26 votes, and Austin Takudzwa Nyakupinda of CODE with 22 votes. [1]

