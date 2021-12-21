Difference between revisions of "Fanuel Chonyera"
In July 2018, Fanuel Chonyera was elected to Ward 2 Goromonzi RDC, for Zanu PF with 2329 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Goromonzi RDC with 2329 votes, beating Chari Parerenyatwa of MDC Alliance with 1373 votes, Lucy Magidi of MDC Alliance with 787 votes, Trevors Ngulube, independent, with 269 votes, and Paradzai Dzapasi of PRC with 118 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
