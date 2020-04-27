Difference between revisions of "Fanyana Dube"

'''Fanyana Dube''' was a Zimbabwean guitarist, composer and saxophonist known for his hit songs ''Nyama Yembongolo'' and ''Imali''. He was the lead singer of the band Afro Jazz Merchants.
 
Line 23: Line 106:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:MUSICIANS]]
+
[[Category:Musicians]]

Latest revision as of 14:34, 27 April 2020

Fanyana Dube
BornFanyana Dube
Bulawayo
Died2004
OccupationMusician
Spouse(s)Emily Dube nee Chabambana
ChildrenFanyana Jr, Jubilee, Crown, Victor and Mandla


Fanyana Dube was a Zimbabwean guitarist, composer and saxophonist known for his hit songs Nyama Yembongolo and Imali. He was the lead singer of the band Afro Jazz Merchants.

Background

He was visually impaired. Dube was married to Emily Dube and together they had three children. He had two children from his first marriage.[1] Fanyana was Jonah Sithole’s half brother.

Career

He made his mark with the Jairos Jiri Sunrise Kwela Kings before joining the Jobs Combination led by Lovemore Majaivana. With the Jairos Jiri Sunrise Kwela Kings they released Take Cover. [2]


He continued as the Job Combination’s front man after Majaivana left following differences between him and Job Kadengu, the owner of Jobs Night Club With Jobs Connection he released a variety of hits, among them Ekhaya and Imali. [3]

Discography

Albums

  • Ngamemeza

Death

He died in 2004.

References

  1. https://nehandaradio.com/2018/10/28/still-in-love-with-fanyana-dube-late-musicians-wife-speaks-on-poverty-hardships/
  2. https://rangamberi.tumblr.com/post/140618339769/here-is-the-jobs-combination-a-band-that
  3. https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/imali-lyrics-strike-painful-chord-for-fanyana-dube-family/
