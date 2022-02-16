2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality ]] with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

