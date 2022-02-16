Pindula

In July 2018, Farai Bhiza was elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.

==Personal Details==

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
 
 
In '''July 2018''', '''Farai Bhiza''' was elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare]] Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.  
In '''July 2018''', '''Farai Bhiza''' was elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.  
  
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare]] Municipality with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]] with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
 
<ref name="2018 Harmonised Elections Results"> [https://www.zec.org.zw/pages/election_results2018  2018 Harmonised Elections Results], ''Zimbabwe Electoral Commission'', Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020''</ref>
|title=Farai Bhiza
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government, Mutare Municipality, Manicaland
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

In July 2018, Farai Bhiza was elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality with 2906 votes, beating Johan Mandiringana of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, Aaron Chemvura, independent with 122 votes, Tatenda Tarsayi of ZIPP with 38 votes, and Shepard Jojo Mwapaona of PRC with 29 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
