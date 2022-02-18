Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Farai Bhiza"

Page Discussion
Line 18: Line 18:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Farai Bhiza
+
|title= About Farai Bhiza -Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government, Mutare Municipality, Manicaland
+
|keywords= Farai Bhiza, Farai Bhiza Biography, Farai Bhiza faints
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
+
|description=  
|image=Uploaded_file.png
+
|image=
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
+
|image_alt= Farai Bhiza
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Revision as of 07:33, 18 February 2022

In July 2018, Farai Bhiza was elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality with 2906 votes, beating Johan Mandiringana of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, Aaron Chemvura, independent with 122 votes, Tatenda Tarsayi of ZIPP with 38 votes, and Shepard Jojo Mwapaona of PRC with 29 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
  2. 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Farai_Bhiza&oldid=115217"