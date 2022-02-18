Difference between revisions of "Farai Bhiza"
[[Farai Bhiza.jpg|thumb|right|Farai Bhiza]] In '''July 2018''', '''Farai Bhiza''' was elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]], for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.
==Personal Details==
In July 2018, Farai Bhiza was elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality with 2906 votes, beating Johan Mandiringana of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, Aaron Chemvura, independent with 122 votes, Tatenda Tarsayi of ZIPP with 38 votes, and Shepard Jojo Mwapaona of PRC with 29 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
