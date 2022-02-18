Difference between revisions of "Farai Bhiza"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]] with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]] with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>
|−
==
|+
====
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|Line 22:
|Line 28:
|keywords= Farai Bhiza, Farai Bhiza Biography, Farai Bhiza faints
|keywords= Farai Bhiza, Farai Bhiza Biography, Farai Bhiza faints
|description=
|description=
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Farai Bhiza
|image_alt= Farai Bhiza
}}
}}
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
Latest revision as of 08:17, 18 February 2022
In July 2018, Farai Bhiza was elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 2906 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Mutare Municipality with 2906 votes, beating Johan Mandiringana of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, Aaron Chemvura, independent with 122 votes, Tatenda Tarsayi of ZIPP with 38 votes, and Shepard Jojo Mwapaona of PRC with 29 votes. [1]
Fainting Incident
On 17 February 2022, Farai Bhiza fainted at the Mutare Civic Centre after he lost mayoral elections to lawyer Simon Chabuka who contested the elections under the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) party.
The mayoral elections were held to replace former Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi who was recalled by the MDC Alliance led by Douglas Mwonzora after the party said he had ceased to be their member.
Bhiza was acting mayor before the elections were held, where he lost to Chabuka by six votes to five.[2]
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ KENNETH NYANGANI, Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC, NewsDay, Published: February 17, 2022, Retrieved: February 18, 2022
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020