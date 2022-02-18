Bhiza was acting mayor before the elections were held, where he lost to Chabuka by six votes to five.<ref name="ND">KENNETH NYANGANI, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/02/mwonzora-mutare-mayoral-candidate-faints-after-losing-to-ccc/ Mwonzora Mutare mayoral candidate faints after losing to CCC], ''NewsDay'', Published: February 17, 2022, Retrieved: February 18, 2022</ref>

The mayoral elections were held to replace former Mutare mayor [[Blessing Tandi]] who was recalled by the [[MDC Alliance]] led by [[Douglas Mwonzora]] after the party said he had ceased to be their member.

On 17 February 2022, Farai Bhiza fainted at the Mutare Civic Centre after he lost mayoral elections to lawyer [[Simon Chabuka]] who contested the elections under the [[Citizens' Coalition for Change]] (CCC) party.

2018 – elected to Ward 11 [[Mutare Municipality]] with 2906 votes, beating [[Johan Mandiringana]] of Zanu-PF with 888 votes, [[Aaron Chemvura]], independent with 122 votes, [[Tatenda Tarsayi]] of ZIPP with 38 votes, and [[Shepard Jojo Mwapaona]] of PRC with 29 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Farai Bhiza

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Fainting Incident

Further Reading

