Difference between revisions of "Farai Charakatenda"

In July 2018, Farai Charakatenda was elected to Ward 12 Chegutu RDC, as an independent, with 1438 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 12 Chegutu RDC with 1438 votes, beating Josephine Zvirikuzhe of Zanu-PF with 566 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
