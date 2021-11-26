Difference between revisions of "Farai Chiparausha"
In July 2018, Farai Chiparausha was elected to Ward 11 Rushinga RDC, for Zanu PF with 1059 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 11 Rushinga RDC with 1059 votes, beating Emmanuel Kapurura of PRC with 54 votes and Pamela Mugaradziko of MDC Alliance with 52 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
