Farai London is a fashion brand officially launched in July 2020.
History
In its first and only month in business, Farai London's signature dress, dubbed the Gaia, was worn by Kylie Jenner and it went viral after she captured it for Instagram. Mary-Ann Msengi she launched Farai London with the goal of redefining womenswear. Farai London features bold prints to unique silhouettes.[1]
Farai London is named after Msengi's grandmother Farai Angeline Tapedza who taught her how to sew.[2]
Owner
Farai London is owned by Mary-Ann Msengi.
Designs
Gaia
The dress comes in three different colours: Black, Canary yellow with blue detailing, and Multicolor (as worn by Kylie, including bright yellows, blues, and green).[1]
Awards
In September 2021, Farai London won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion.[3]
