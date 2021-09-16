Pindula

Latest revision as of 18:10, 16 September 2021

Farai London is a fashion brand officially launched in July 2020.

History

Farai London is named after Msengi's grandmother Farai Angeline Tapedza who taught her how to sew.[1]


In its first and only month in business, Farai London's signature dress, dubbed the Gaia, was worn by Kylie Jenner and it went viral after she captured it for Instagram. Mary-Ann Msengi she launched Farai London with the goal of redefining womenswear. Farai London features bold prints to unique silhouettes.[2]

In May 2021, Farai London launched their brand in Selfridges stores across the UK and the online shopping website Revolve.[3]

Owner

Farai London is owned by Mary-Ann Msengi.

Designs

Gaia

The dress comes in three different colours: Black, Canary yellow with blue detailing, and Multicolor (as worn by Kylie, including bright yellows, blues, and green).[2]

Awards

In September 2021, Farai London won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion.[4]

