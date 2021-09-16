Difference between revisions of "Farai London"
Latest revision as of 18:10, 16 September 2021
Farai London is a fashion brand officially launched in July 2020.
History
Farai London is named after Msengi's grandmother Farai Angeline Tapedza who taught her how to sew.[1]
In its first and only month in business, Farai London's signature dress, dubbed the Gaia, was worn by Kylie Jenner and it went viral after she captured it for Instagram. Mary-Ann Msengi she launched Farai London with the goal of redefining womenswear. Farai London features bold prints to unique silhouettes.[2]
In May 2021, Farai London launched their brand in Selfridges stores across the UK and the online shopping website Revolve.[3]
Owner
Farai London is owned by Mary-Ann Msengi.
Designs
Gaia
The dress comes in three different colours: Black, Canary yellow with blue detailing, and Multicolor (as worn by Kylie, including bright yellows, blues, and green).[2]
Awards
In September 2021, Farai London won the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 for Outstanding Achievement in Fashion.[4]
References
- ↑ This Last Month Left Us Aghast, 2 Broke Twimbos, Published: August 31, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 ASIA MILIA WARE, Farai London, the Brand Behind Kylie Jenner’s Viral Dress, Wants to Redefine Womenswear, Teen Vogue, Published: August 25, 2020, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ https://www.zimwomensociety.com/home/zws-fashion-farai-london, ZIM WOMEN SOCIETY, Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021
- ↑ Zimbabwe Achievers Awards 2021 Winners, Pindula News, Published: September 14, 2021, Retrieved: September 16, 2021