Difference between revisions of "Farai Mandizha"

''' Farai ''' attended [[Mabvure Secondary School]], [[Murombedzi]], before moving to [[Msengezi High School]] in [[Chegutu]]. From Msengezi High School he went to [[Prince Edward High School]], Harare <ref name=""> [https://africachessmedia.com/2018/02/21/the-journey-of-im-farai-mandizha/], ''The Journey of IM Farai Mandizha, Published: 21 February 2018, Retrieved: 22 June 2018''</ref>

Farai attended [[Mabvure Secondary School]], [[Murombedzi]], before moving to [[Msengezi High School]] in [[Chegutu]]. From Msengezi High School he went to [[Prince Edward School]], Harare <ref name=""> [https://africachessmedia.com/2018/02/21/the-journey-of-im-farai-mandizha/], ''The Journey of IM Farai Mandizha, Published: 21 February 2018, Retrieved: 22 June 2018''</ref>

Farai Mandizha was the highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in 2018. He was based in the United States of America and he gained his International Master title by the three norm system. He represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

See Chess In Zimbabwe.



Childhood and Education

Farai attended Mabvure Secondary School, Murombedzi, before moving to Msengezi High School in Chegutu. From Msengezi High School he went to Prince Edward High School, Harare [1]

Chess Career

2003

Won African Amateur Individual Chess Championship and qualified for the World Amateur Individual Chess Championship, which was held in Cape Town, South Africa, where he got his Fide Master (FM) title [2]

2006

Received first IM norm in the 2006 Foxwoods Open and won against famous GM Hikaru Nakamura

2010

Received second IM norm in the 2010 New York International Tournament.

Received third norm in 2010 Philadelphia International Tournament.

2016

Scored his second GM norm at the 2017 World Open [3]

Other interests

Farai Mandizha is a chess coach at Hunter College in the United States of America





References