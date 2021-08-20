Difference between revisions of "Farai Mandizha"
Childhood and Education
==Childhood and Education==
Farai attended Mabvure Secondary School, Murombedzi, before moving to Msengezi High School in Chegutu. From Msengezi High School he went to Prince Edward School, Harare
Faraiattended [[Mabvure Secondary School]], [[Murombedzi]], before moving to [[Msengezi High School]] in [[Chegutu]]. From Msengezi High School he went to [[Prince Edward School]], Harare <ref name=""> [https://africachessmedia.com/2018/02/21/the-journey-of-im-farai-mandizha/], ''The Journey of IM Farai Mandizha, Published: 21 February 2018, Retrieved: 22 June 2018''</ref>
Chess Career
==Chess Career==
|Personal information
|National team
|Zimbabwe
|Born
|February 14, 1985
|Residence
|USA
|Spouse(s)
|Respina Jani
Farai Mandizha was the highest ranked active Zimbabwean chess player in 2018. He was based in the United States of America and he gained his International Master title by the three norm system. He represented Zimbabwe at the World Chess Olympiad in 2012, 2014 and 2016.
Childhood and Education
Farai attended Mabvure Secondary School, Murombedzi, before moving to Msengezi High School in Chegutu. From Msengezi High School he went to Prince Edward High School, Harare [1]
Chess Career
2003
Won African Amateur Individual Chess Championship and qualified for the World Amateur Individual Chess Championship, which was held in Cape Town, South Africa, where he got his Fide Master (FM) title [2]
2006
Received first IM norm in the 2006 Foxwoods Open and won against famous GM Hikaru Nakamura
2010
Received second IM norm in the 2010 New York International Tournament.
Received third norm in 2010 Philadelphia International Tournament.
2016
Scored his second GM norm at the 2017 World Open [3]
Other interests
Farai Mandizha is a chess coach at Hunter College in the United States of America