Farai Mnangagwa is a property developer. She is the co-owner of Property Shop Zimbabwe.<ref name="T"/>

She holds a Masters in Diplomacy (Lancaster) and a BSocSci (Birmingham).<ref name="T">[https://twitter.com/faraivicky Farai V. Mlotshwa], ''Twitter'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 7, 2022</ref>

'''Farai Mnangagwa''' is the firstborn child of [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] and his late first wife [[ Jayne Mnangagwa]].

Background

Husband

Farai Mnangagwa is married to Gerald Mlotshwa.

Education

She holds a Masters in Diplomacy (Lancaster) and a BSocSci (Birmingham).[1]

Businesses

Farai Mnangagwa is a property developer. She is the co-owner of Property Shop Zimbabwe.[1]

Jonathan Moyo alleged that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) was directed to give Farai Mnangagwa US$1 million per week for five weeks. He claimed that the order was made on the 19th of February 2020 and that Farai Mlotshwa was getting the money with no paperwork of any sort for the transactions.

Writing on social media, Moyo said:

Farai Mlotshwa (nee Mnangagwa) was today given USD250K in cash by the “Dealers” Section of @ReserveBankZIM‘s Treasury Division. On 19 February 2020, #RBZ was ordered to pay her USD 5m in tranches of USD 1m over five weeks. There’re (sic) no invoice.

RBZ released a statement calling the allegations false news. Using Twitter, the central bank said:

Fake News on USD250 000 Cash The Reserve Bank would like to dismiss the article circulating on social media on USD250 000 as fake news. The Reserve Bank only deals directly with Banks and Bureaux de Change.

RBZ only denied giving Farai Mnangagwa UD$250 000 but did not deny the bigger allegation that they were ordered to give her US$1 million per week for five weeks.

Moyo then responded to the RBZ’s denial by exposing more details on the central bank’s alleged shady dealings. Moyo said:

FAKE DENIAL. It’s known that Shavano & Mawire directed communications to deny, deny & deny some more. Mawire even sought to have staff involved in the Farai Mnangagwa transaction detained but was stopped by security’s Muradzikwa who warned the detention would confirm the deal.

[2]

