|Farai Mnangagwa
|Born
|Farai Mnangagwa
8/06/1976
Lusaka, Zambia
|Residence
|Harare, Zimbabwe.
|Other names
|Farai Vicky Mlotshwa
|Alma mater
|Dominican Convent
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Gerald Mlotshwa
|Parent(s)
|Emmerson Mnangagwa, Auxilia Mnangagwa
Farai Mnangagwa is the first born child of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.
Background
Farai is the firstborn of the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxilia Mnangagwa.