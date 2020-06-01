Difference between revisions of "Farai Mnangagwa"
| parents = [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], [[Auxilia Mnangagwa]]
| parents = [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]], [[Auxilia Mnangagwa]]
| relatives =
| alma_mater = [[Dominican Convent]]
| alma_mater = [[Dominican Convent]]
Latest revision as of 09:29, 1 June 2020
|Farai Mnangagwa
|Born
|Farai Mnangagwa
8/06/1976
Lusaka, Zambia
|Residence
|Harare, Zimbabwe.
|Other names
|Farai Vicky Mlotshwa
|Alma mater
|Dominican Convent
|Occupation
|Spouse(s)
|Gerald Mlotshwa
|Parent(s)
|Emmerson Mnangagwa, Auxilia Mnangagwa
|Relatives
|Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior
Farai Mnangagwa is the first born child of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.
Background
Farai is the firstborn of the country's President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Auxilia Mnangagwa.