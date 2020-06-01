Difference between revisions of "Farai Mnangagwa"

Latest revision as of 09:29, 1 June 2020

Farai Mnangagwa
BornFarai Mnangagwa
8/06/1976
Lusaka, Zambia
ResidenceHarare, Zimbabwe.
Other namesFarai Vicky Mlotshwa
Alma materDominican Convent
Occupation
  • Entrepreneur
Spouse(s)Gerald Mlotshwa
Parent(s)Emmerson Mnangagwa, Auxilia Mnangagwa
RelativesEmmerson Mnangagwa Junior

Farai Mnangagwa is the first born child of the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Background

