Farai Mudariki is a Zimbabwean rugby tighthead prop.

Background

Farai Mudariki is the younger brother of former Jersey Reds scrum-half and Zimbabwe captain Hilton Mudariki.[1]

Age

He was born on 13 February 1995.[2]

Career

In March 2021, Mudariki joined USON Nevers in the French Pro2 League for the 2021 season. Before joining USON Nevers, Mudariki had played for English Premiership side Worcester Warriors at the end of his contract in November 2020.

Mudariki joined Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2018 from French club Tarbes on the recommendation of former Warriors lock James Percival.

Mudariki had previously spent two years on the academy roster of Top 14 club Castres in Federal 1 (2017-2018). He scored a try on his Zimbabwe debut against Madagascar in 2015 in a Rugby World Cup qualifier and by 2021 he had 10 international caps.

In August 2018 he was part of the team that played against Tunisia in the Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifying game for the 2019 World Cup.[1]

Farai Mudariki made his debut in the Premiership Rugby Cup victory over Sale Sharks in October 2018 and scored his first try for Warriors in the victory over Leicester Tigers in the same competition 11 months later.

But that proved to be Mudariki’s third and final appearance for Warriors as an ankle injury sustained in training brought an early end to his season.[3]