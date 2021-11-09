Farai Mugumwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays as a striker for Tenax Football Club in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. He was the Zifa Eastern Region top goal scorer and soccer star of the year for the 2019 season.

Education

Mugumwa did his primary education at Dombotombo Primary in Marondera and Mutanda Primary in Mutare, before proceeding to Sakubva High 1 for his secondary education.[1]

Career

Mugumwa played for Flame Lilly in the Premiership in 2015. He left the club mid-season and returned to play Eastern Region Division One football at Tenax FC. In the 2019 season, Farai Mugumwa was the top goalscorer with 15 goals. In 2015, he was the Zifa Eastern Region soccer star first runner-up after only playing in the second half of the season and scoring 15 goals, only one behind the top goal scorer. He won the same award in 2017.[1]