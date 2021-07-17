At Shabanie Mine, Mupasiri was entrusted by Takesure Chiragwi with the captain’s armband.<ref name="N">TERRY MADYAUTA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/12/mupasiri-misses-dembare/ Mupasiri misses DeMbare], ''NewsDay'', Published: December 15, 2017, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

Of interest was his lethal combination with former Black Rhinos midfielder [[Trevor Ajana]] and [[Bruno Mtigo]] that terrorised opponents in the league.<ref name="ND">TERRY MADYAUTA, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/05/mupasiri-seeks-rebirth/ Mupasiri seeks rebirth], ''NewsDay'', Published: May 9, 2020, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

At FC Platinum, he was reduced to a bench-warmer and the experience was a forgettable one. At Shabanie Mine, he established himself as the club’s mainstay.

Prior to joining Chapungu, Mupasiri played for the [[Zvishavane]] arch-rivals [[Shabanie Mine Football Club]] and [[FC Platinum]] in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Farai Mupasiri joined [[Chapungu Football Club]], where he only played four matches before he was injured.

The same year that Mupasiri decided to focus on soccer, he was also announced in the provisional squad that was set to face Kenya inaugural Victoria Cup tri-nations tournament. It did not take long for Mupasiri to settle at Dembare which saw him being named in the squad during the 2012 season. He was part of Pasuwa's history-making squad capturing three league titles on the trot among other domestic titles. Having enjoyed a three-year stint at Dembare where he clinched two league titles among other domestic accomplishments. He was eventually released by Dynamos during the 2015 midseason following the arrival of new players such as [[Takesure Chinyama]].

While at Lomagundi College, Farai Mupasiri excelled in basketball, a sport which he went on to pursue up until club level after graduating from Lomagundi College.<ref name="facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/285473558204806 Farai Mupaisiri : From a Sable to a Warrior], ''Facebook'', April 20, 2012, Retrieved: March 31, 2015</ref> Apart from his exploits as a rugby player, Mupasiri was also skilled enough at rugby to land the position of flyhalf at [[Old Hararians]] .

Farai Mupasiri is an extraordinary athlete whose exceptional talents even outside of football. While at Lomagundi College, he excelled in basketball, a sport which he went on to pursue up until club level after graduating from Lomagundi College.<ref name="facebook">[https://www.facebook.com/va.shagare/posts/285473558204806 Farai Mupaisiri : From a Sable to a Warrior], ''Facebook'', April 20, 2012, Retrieved: March 31, 2015</ref> Apart from his exploits as a rugby player, Mupasiri was also skilled enough at rugby to land the position of flyhalf at [[Old Hararians]] The same year that Mupasiri decided to focus on soccer, he was also announced in the provisional squad that was set to face Kenya inaugural Victoria Cup tri-nations tournament. It did not take long for Mupasiri to settle at Dembare which saw him being named in the squad during the 2012 season. He was part of Pasuwa's history-making squad capturing three league titles on the trot among other domestic titles. Having enjoyed a three-year stint at Dembare where he clinched two league titles among other domestic accomplishments. He was eventually released by Dynamos during the 2015 midseason following the arrival of new players such as [[Takesure Chinyama]].

Farai Mupasiri is Zimbabwean born footballer player previously with Dynamos Football Club

Background

Farai Mupasiri was born on 10 October 1990.

Education

He attended Lomagundi College in Chinhoyi[1]

Career

While at Lomagundi College, Farai Mupasiri excelled in basketball, a sport which he went on to pursue up until club level after graduating from Lomagundi College.[1] Apart from his exploits as a rugby player, Mupasiri was also skilled enough at rugby to land the position of flyhalf at Old Hararians.

The same year that Mupasiri decided to focus on soccer, he was also announced in the provisional squad that was set to face Kenya inaugural Victoria Cup tri-nations tournament. It did not take long for Mupasiri to settle at Dembare which saw him being named in the squad during the 2012 season. He was part of Pasuwa's history-making squad capturing three league titles on the trot among other domestic titles. Having enjoyed a three-year stint at Dembare where he clinched two league titles among other domestic accomplishments. He was eventually released by Dynamos during the 2015 midseason following the arrival of new players such as Takesure Chinyama.

Farai Mupasiri joined Chapungu Football Club, where he only played four matches before he was injured.

Prior to joining Chapungu, Mupasiri played for the Zvishavane arch-rivals Shabanie Mine Football Club and FC Platinum in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

At FC Platinum, he was reduced to a bench-warmer and the experience was a forgettable one. At Shabanie Mine, he established himself as the club’s mainstay.

Despite their financial woes, Mupasiri made the Takesure Chiragwi-coached team worthy underdogs.

Of interest was his lethal combination with former Black Rhinos midfielder Trevor Ajana and Bruno Mtigo that terrorised opponents in the league.[2]

At Shabanie Mine, Mupasiri was entrusted by Takesure Chiragwi with the captain’s armband.[3]

Clubs Played For

Dynamos Football Club.

Transfer Rumours

The player was at one point speculated to have been Turkey bound after having impressed scouts overseas.[4] The player was also said to have angered his employers at Dembare when he sneaked out of the country to attend trials in neighbouring South Africa with Pretoria University.[5]

Picture Gallery

Awards

Dynamos Rookie of the Year 2012

Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Winners Medal x2

Bob @ 90 Cup

Bob @ 91 Cup















