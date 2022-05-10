|description= Dr Farai Mutamiri is an Anglican bishop in Zimbabwe. He was appointed Anglican Church’s Diocese of Harare in 2019. He served as Dean of St Mary and All Angels Cathedral in Harare from 2008 to 2018 before stepping down to work at St John Parish in Canada.

Dr Farai Mutamiri is an Anglican bishop in Zimbabwe. He was appointed Anglican Church’s Diocese of Harare in 2019. He served as Dean of St Mary and All Angels Cathedral in Harare from 2008 to 2018 before stepping down to work at St John Parish in Canada.

Background

Farai Mutamiri was born on 8 October 1968 in Glen Norah. He was raised in a family of devoted Christians. Mutamiri started ministry as a server before becoming a council member from where he proceeded to be parish secretary within the Glen Norah assembly.[1][2]

Education

Mutamiri attended Shiriyedenga Primary School and later Glen Norah High for his secondary education.ref name="SM"/> In April 2018, Farai Mutamiri graduated with a doctorate from the University of Pretoria in South Africa. When he graduated with a PhD, Mutamiri was still Dean of St Mary and All Angels Cathedral in Harare.[3][1]

Calling

His calling to be a priest came through a note which had been authored by Father Lawrence Mbuvayesango and carried the words, “I believe that God is calling you please apply to the sacress”. In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Farai Mutamiri said he was called for the selection conference but did not attend because he was praying earnestly during that week for God to show him a sign that he was calling him. During the course of 1995, he received yet another invitation to attend the selection conference. He had not applied yet he received the invitation to attend the conference and he took this as the sign God was calling him to His ministry.[2]





Career

When he left secondary school in 1985, Mutamiri began working in industry as a production line supervisor for materials company Bonar Industries.

After training for ordination at Bishop Gaul Theological College in Harare, he was ordained deacon in 1998 and was posted to St Mary’s parish in Chitungwiza where he worked with the late Reverend Canaan Vasco Musuwacho. He was ordained priest in 1999. Farai Mutamiri served as rector in various parishes within the diocese before becoming Dean in 2008.[1][2]

On 6 January 2019, Mutamiri was consecrated as the new bishop of the Anglican Church’s Diocese of Harare, Church of the Province of Central Africa at the City Sports Centre. The consecration was later followed by his enthronement at the Cathedral of St Mary and All Saints in the afternoon.

He replaced Bishop Chad Gandiya who retired at the end of 2018. Mutamiri was elected on November 27 2018.[3]

Farai Mutamiri served as Dean of St Mary and All Angels Cathedral in Harare, before stepping down in August 2018 to work in Canada. Mutamiri had served as Dean from 2008 before moving to Canada.[1]