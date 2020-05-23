Difference between revisions of "Farai Mutokosi"

In July 2018, Farai Mutokosi was elected to Ward 32 Makoni RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 327 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 32 Makoni RDC with 327 votes, beating Shepherd Maadza of Zanu-PF with 314 votes, Mununudzi Chitsa of CODE with 85 votes, Cephas Mwayiyana, indepndent with 21 votes, Denford Muponda Manyonho, independent with 10 votes and Jesman Zinyama of ZIPP with 6 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

