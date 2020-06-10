Difference between revisions of "Farayi Mageva"

In July 2018, Farayi Mageva was elected to Ward 3 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 881 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 3 Kariba Municipality with 881 votes, beating Epraim Zvenyika, independent with 830 votes, Clever Chitofu of Zanu-PF with 604 votes, Farai Shavanyama of ZIPP with 15 votes and Mike Ndoromazazi of PRC with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]