Agricultural mechanisation is often a result of induced technical change in which development and application of new technologies is endogenous to the economic system. Mechanisation has the potential to expand production; improve timeliness of operations; widen the application of power to crop processing, irrigation and infrastructure improvement; compensate for labour shortages; and alleviate drudgery.

It was reported that a significant number of the senior political elite, including Gono, gave themselves irrigation schemes, brand new tractors, combine harvesters and implements.

The programmed was riddled with corruption and more than US$200 million was pumped into the four-phase farm mechanisation programme which did not produce expected results.

The '''Farm Mechanisation Scheme''' was a project implemented by the Zimbabwean government in 2007 in an attempt to boost agricultural production in the country. The scheme was championed by then governor of the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]], Dr. [[Gideon Gono]]. The program targeted the country’s newly-resettled farmers who were then helped with farm implements on a rent-to-buy basis.

The Farm Mechanisation Scheme was a project implemented by the Zimbabwean government in 2007 in an attempt to boost agricultural production in the country. The scheme was championed by then governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr. Gideon Gono. The program targeted the country’s newly-resettled farmers who were then helped with farm implements on a rent-to-buy basis.

Background

