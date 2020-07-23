*One should have had a record of past production

*One should have had a piece of land (A2)

*One should have had a farm (A1) to benefit from the mechanisation programme

The mechanisation implements where allocated in categories. There were two categories of farm implements which were Category 1 that dealt with the Animal Drawn implements and Category 2 which dealt with Tractor Drawn Implements (Mechanised). The implements included ploughs, harrows, planters, cultivators, knapsacks, tractors, etc.

Agricultural mechanisation is often a result of induced technical change in which development and application of new technologies is endogenous to the economic system. Mechanisation has the potential to expand production; improve timeliness of operations; widen the application of power to crop processing, irrigation and infrastructure improvement; compensate for labour shortages; and alleviate drudgery. It is report that '''100 000 beneficiaries''' got farm implements under the scheme depending on their respective category.

Agricultural mechanisation is often a result of induced technical change in which development and application of new technologies is endogenous to the economic system. Mechanisation has the potential to expand production; improve timeliness of operations; widen the application of power to crop processing, irrigation and infrastructure improvement; compensate for labour shortages; and alleviate drudgery.

The Farm Mechanisation Scheme was a project implemented by the Zimbabwean government in 2007 in an attempt to boost agricultural production in the country. The scheme was championed by then governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr. Gideon Gono. The program targeted the country’s newly-resettled farmers who were then helped with farm implements on a rent-to-buy basis.

The programmed was riddled with corruption and more than US$200 million was pumped into the four-phase farm mechanisation programme which did not produce expected results.

It was reported that a significant number of the senior political elite, including Gono, gave themselves irrigation schemes, brand new tractors, combine harvesters and implements.

The loans were not returned and the MPs voted that they be written off.

Background

Agricultural mechanisation is often a result of induced technical change in which development and application of new technologies is endogenous to the economic system. Mechanisation has the potential to expand production; improve timeliness of operations; widen the application of power to crop processing, irrigation and infrastructure improvement; compensate for labour shortages; and alleviate drudgery. It is report that 100 000 beneficiaries got farm implements under the scheme depending on their respective category.

Mechanisation Implements

The mechanisation implements where allocated in categories. There were two categories of farm implements which were Category 1 that dealt with the Animal Drawn implements and Category 2 which dealt with Tractor Drawn Implements (Mechanised). The implements included ploughs, harrows, planters, cultivators, knapsacks, tractors, etc.

Conditions applicable

One should have had a farm (A1) to benefit from the mechanisation programme

One should have had a piece of land (A2)

One should have had a record of past production