The Farm Mechanisation Scheme was a project implemented by the Zimbabwean government in 2007 in an attempt to boost agricultural production in the country. The scheme was championed by then governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Dr. Gideon Gono. The program targeted the country’s newly-resettled farmers who were then helped with farm implements on a rent-to-buy basis.

The programmed was riddled with corruption and more than US$200 million was pumped into the four-phase farm mechanisation programme which did not produce expected results.

It was reported that a significant number of the senior political elite, including Gono, gave themselves irrigation schemes, brand new tractors, combine harvesters and implements.

The loans were not returned and the MPs voted that they be written off.

Background

Agricultural mechanisation is often a result of induced technical change in which development and application of new technologies is endogenous to the economic system. Mechanisation has the potential to expand production; improve timeliness of operations; widen the application of power to crop processing, irrigation and infrastructure improvement; compensate for labour shortages; and alleviate drudgery. It is report that 100 000 beneficiaries got farm implements under the scheme depending on their respective category.

Rationale behind the Mechanisation Programme

The Mechanization Programme was conceived as part of the broader and swifter measures to revitalize and recapitalize the agricultural sector of the country in the long term and consolidate the gains of the Fast Track Land Reform Program. It was launched in 2007. As a strategic national developmental program, the intervention has significantly transformed the equipment and productive landscape of the sector by mechanizing both communal and commercial farmers. Under the program, thousands of pieces of equipment (tractor drawn and animal drawn implements) have been distributed to thousands of beneficiaries across the country to enable them to produce at optimal levels and achieve food security and sustenance. This has resulted in a critical mass of farmers being empowered to achieve the program’s strategic long term vision of food security. This empowerment was intended to translate into accelerated economic growth by way of increased productivity and greater returns from the empowered farmers. The Mechanization Programme was part of the ongoing efforts to anchor lasting productivity in agriculture in order to promote food security.[1]

Mechanisation Implements

The mechanisation implements where allocated in categories. There were two categories of farm implements which were Category 1 that dealt with the Animal Drawn implements and Category 2 which dealt with Tractor Drawn Implements (Mechanised). The implements included ploughs, harrows, planters, cultivators, knapsacks, tractors, etc.

Conditions applicable

One should have had a farm (A1) to benefit from the mechanisation programme

One should have had a piece of land (A2)

One should have had a record of past production

Recipients

The BSR of 18 July 2020, reported on the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

The beneficiaries were listed by groups.







The Clergy.

Name Position Loan value Archbishop Ezekiel Guti Archbishop US$116,693.00 Nolbert Kunonga Preacher US$98,661.00 Agatha Kunonga Preacher US$58,318.00 Rutendo Andrew Wutawunashe Preacher US$18,200.00 Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi Bishop Two loans of US$271,000.00 and US$315,600.00 for a grand total of US$586,600.00.

