Fastjet Zimbabwe Limited, also known and styled as fastjet Zimbabwe, is a low-cost airline that has been incorporated to operate flights under the fastjet brand in Zimbabwe. It is the second locally-incorporated airline to operate under the fastjet brand, following the example of Fastjet Tanzania.

The airline is based at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport (HRE), Harare and flies to a small number of destinations throughout Zimbabwe and to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Fastjet was split into three different subsidiaries, Fastjet Tanzania, Fastjet Mozambique and Fastjet Zimbabwe. Originally, the airline flew to several destinations across these three countries. However, in 2018, Fastjet ceased operations with Fastjet Tanzania and in 2019, ceased operations in Fastjet Mozambique. This has left Fastjet Zimbabwe as the remaining airline.[1]

The airline launched in 2012 with the aim to become the first low-cost, pan-African airline. Fastjet was initially based in Tanzania and used Julius Nyerere International Airport (DAR), Dar es Salaam as its hub airport. The airline flew its inaugural flight between Dar es Salaam and Kilimanjaro in 2012. However, when the airline suspended all of its Tanzanian flights in 2018, it moved its major base to Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport in Harare.

Fleet

Fastjet's fleet is made up entirely of Embraer 145 aircraft. The airline has four of these regional jets within its fleet.

Destinations

Domestic

CITY AIRPORT Bulawayo Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport (BUQ) Harare Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) Victoria Falls Victoria Falls Airport (VFA)

International

COUNTRY CITY AIRPORT South Africa Johannesburg O.R Tambo International Airport (JNB)

Class Fares

The airline currently only offers Economy Class cabins and seating, but with two tiers of fare to give passengers more choice for their flight experience: ValueFlyer and FlexiFlyer.

Economy Class

Economy Class Facilities

The ValueFlyer: this fare is the best option for travellers looking for the best deal. A light snack and beverage are served onboard most routes, and flight date and time changes are permitted for a small fee.

The FlexiFlyer: this fare is the best option for travellers looking for the most flexibility, ideal if travel plans are yet to be locked down This fare includes unlimited penalty-free flight date/time changes, free seat selection, and a light snack and beverage onboard most routes.

The airline's expertly trained cabin crew are readily available to help and assist with anything that passengers might need.

Economy Class Seating

No matter which fare is chosen, all Economy Class seats are the same. The cabin offers comfortable padded seats, with a drop-down tray, air-con and personal light function.

Baggage Allowance

Carry-On Baggage

ValueFlyer: One free piece of cabin baggage weighing a maximum of 7kg plus a handbag or personal item.

FlexiFlyer: One free piece of cabin baggage weighing a maximum of 7kg plus a handbag or personal item.

Checked Baggage

ValueFlyer: One free piece of Checked Baggage weighing up to 23 kg.

FlexiFlyer: Two free pieces of Checked Baggage weighing up to 23 kg each.

If passengers require any additional baggage, they must request it with the airline in advance.

Check-In Information

Online check-in

Online check-in can be completed on the Fastjet online check-in page. Passengers must provide their last name and booking code to check in for their flight.

Airport check-in

If passengers can't or don't want to check-in online, they can check in at the airport. Airport check-in can be completed by presenting the relevant travel documents to a check-in agent at the airport of departure. Check-in desks are open from 120–40 minutes before the scheduled flight departure time.

In-Flight Entertainment

Passengers can enjoy the airline's in-flight magazine as in-flight entertainment. The magazine details recent updates from the airline, as well as inspiration on things to do for each of the airlines' destinations.

WIFI

There's no WIFI onboard Fastjet flights.

Food

All passengers receive a complimentary light snack and drink on all Fastjet flights, regardless of which fare they purchase.

FastJet Frequent Flyer Program

Fastjet doesn't have a frequent flyer program in place to reward its regular passengers.

Previously, Fastjet introduced a flight bundle solution known as FlexiTrip, which allowed frequent flyers to purchase 10 one-way flights at a fixed price inclusive of taxes and fees. However, the airline discontinued this deal shortly after launching it in 2016.

Airline Alliance

Fastjet isn't currently a member of any airline alliance.

Hub Airport

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport

Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport (HRE) is an international airport in Harare, Zimbabwe and is the hub airport for Fastjet. The airport is the main gateway into Zimbabwe and is the largest and busiest airport in the country.

Fastjet has used Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport as its main hub since 2018 when the airline suspended its Tanzanian operations. However, Fastjet Zimbabwe as used the airport as its hub since it launched in 2015.

Air Zimbabwe is the only other airline that uses the airport as a hub. Other airlines that fly to/from Rober Gabriel Mugabe International include Air Namibia, Air Tanzania, British Airways, Rwandair, South African Airways, TAAG Angola and more.