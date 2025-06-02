Fatal Pitbull Attack in New Bluffhill, Harare (June 2025)

On June 1, 2025, 39-year-old Samuel Machara was fatally mauled by pitbulls in New Bluffhill, Harare, leading to the arrest of the dogs' owner, 40-year-old Mike Mupinga, on charges of culpable homicide. Mupinga's dogs had been a longstanding menace to the community, roaming freely through gaps in his property's boundary wall and terrorizing residents for years. Neighbors reported previous incidents including attacks on domestic workers, children being chased, and the killing of local pets and livestock. Despite repeated complaints from residents and intervention by city authorities in 2024, the dangerous situation persisted until the fatal attack occurred near Mupinga's residence. Following Machara's death, the Zimbabwe National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ZNSPCA) removed all dogs from the property—including pitbulls, a rottweiler, and a Hungarian mastiff—and humanely euthanized them. The ZNSPCA cited evidence of neglect, poor confinement, and inadequate socialization of the animals, while calling for stricter enforcement of animal control laws and custodial sentences for animal cruelty cases.