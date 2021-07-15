With Mukonori's mediation War veterans and commercial farmers agreed to a peace deal that would see the end of violence that was happening on farms occupied by war veterans.<ref name=" ThH2"> The Herald, War vets Farmers agree on a peace deal, ''The Herald, 2000''</ref>

In 2003 Father Fidelis Mukonori met with [[Morgan Tsvangirai]]. It was reported that the purpose of the meeting was for Mukonori to hear the MDC's position and demands so that prior talks that had collapsed in 2002 would resume. The talks were centred on ending Zimbabwe's political and economic crisis.<ref name="ThH3"> The Herald, Catholic Priest Met Tsvangirai on talks , ''The Herald, 2003''</ref>

In November 2017, after the Zimbabwean military had taken over control of the country, he was a mediator between President Mugabe and the military generals, in negotiations that saw the ouster of Mugabe as president of Zimbabwe.

Background

Fidelis Mukonori S.J. was born on 15 July 1947. He attended Chishawasha Mission. He holds a Masters of Theology (MTH) degree from Berkeley, California, USA (1977). He also holds a Diploma in Social Development (Canada), Diploma in Philosophy (Zimbabwe) and an Advanced Certificate in Conflict Resolution (RSA). He has attended several courses on Social Development, Philosophy and Mediation. Mukonori has experience in Productive Mixed Farming, Mass Communication and Election Observation. He has been a member of the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace since 1974.

Career

He worked with Silveira House for 26 years from 1975 as Youth Coordinator, Youth Director, Leadership and Civics Trainer and Internal Auditor. In 1979 he assisted in the Lancaster House Conference from the background. He was a member of the African Development Committee (ADC/CAD), which was linked to and sponsored by the European Community (1980-1990). He was one of the Constitutional Commissioners who drafted Zimbabwe's proposed new Constitution. Mukonori served as a Provincial of the Jesuits in Zimbabwe for 11 years. He is currently the Priest for Chishawasha/ Parish and Principal of Chishawasha Primary Boarding School. He is also a delegate for Chishawasha Estate to the Jesuit Provincial.

Chairman of St George's College

Fidelis Mukonori is the chairman of the School board of governors at St George's College.

Appointment as Jesuits Provincial Superior

In 2001 Father Mukonori was appointed as the provincial superior of Jesuits in Zimbabwe.

Kidnapped and Robbed

In 2001 Father Mukonori was kidnapped by a gang of men who went on to rob him of his $300 000 vehicle and personal belongings. The gang dumped him near Mabvuku turn off and sped off.[2]

His car was found in Victoria Falls a month later.

2003 Mediation between Zanu-Pf and MDC talks

Brokering a deal between War Veterans and Commercial farmers

Mukonori was part of the negotiating team that provided some link between the military and the former president Robert Mugabe alongside George Charamba and Aaron Nhepera.[5]

Fidelis Mukonori baptised notorious jailbreaker, serial killer and Serial rapist Steven Chidhumo before he was executed after being condemned to death for his crimes that shook Zimbabwe in the late 90s. Chidhumo changed his name from Steven to Fidelis after he was baptised at Parirenyatwa Hospital were he was receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.[6]



