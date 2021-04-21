|description= Fatima “Stimela” Katiji is a Zimbabwean musician and a dancer and backing vocalist in Jah Prayzah's Third Generation Band.

She was diagnosed with tuberculosis and was out of action for three months, only to return to the stage shortly before the Watora Mari Concert that was held in December 2016 at the [[Harare International Conference Centre]].<ref name="SM">Takudzwa Chihambakwe, [https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/is-stimela-fit-enough-for-jah-prayzah Is Stimela fit enough for Jah Prayzah?], ''The Sunday Mail'', Published: January 8, 2017, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref> In 2016 she failed to perform at [[Shoko Festival]] which was held at the Harare [[Museum of Human Sciences]] after she was diagnosed with tuberculosis.<ref name="NR">Naledi Sande, [https://nehandaradio.com/2016/09/27/shoko-festival-mixed-bag/?fbclid=IwAR0DwrpPfNuj_V-GmRzAqyuVYJDINjU0Ga1efttsh4-1GMvf_-RImRs8U1g Shoko festival a mixed bag], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: September 27, 2016, Retrieved: April 21, 2021</ref>

At [[HIFA]] 2011, Katiji had the privilege of doing a solo act where she performed the opening song. She also has done a bit of theatre, a HIFA direct entitled, ''It Never Rains'' by [[Thembelihle Moyo]].<ref name="S"/>

She joined Edith in Harare after two years. The two formed an all-female outfit — '''So What?''' Katiji went on to join [[Alexio Kawara]] and the Shades of Black. She had also worked with [[Diana Samkange]] and Josh Meck before she joined Jah Prayzah. As an artist she has recorded with various artists like Thanda Richardson, [[Nesto]], [[Gift Amuli]], [[Tariro neGitare]], Simbarashe and UK-based gospel artiste [[Jane Doka]].

When Edith left [[Bulawayo]] for [[Harare]], Katiji took her place and became lead vocalist for the group Five Fold led by Hudson Simbarashe.

Background

She is the second in a family of five. Stimela spent her early childhood at Two Brigade Barracks and at HQ1 Brigade, Brady Barracks where her father was in the army. Her sister is Edith WeUtonga. [1]

Age

Fatima "Stimela" Katiji was born in 1984 at Edith Opperman Hospital in Mbare.[1]

Children

Stimela has a son.[1]

Husband

In an interview with The Standard, Katiji said she is married. She did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]

Education

After high school in 2003, Stimela joined her sister Edith WeUtonga at Amakhosi Theatre, where she studied music and dance. Fatima then became a member of an all-female group called Amakhosikazi.

Career

