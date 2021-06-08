Difference between revisions of "Fatima Secondary School"

==Further Reading==

See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ( ''' November 2018 ''' ) <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Fatima Secondary School is in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.

Location

Address Farm 117, 217km peg, Victoria Falls Rd, Nkayi, Private Bag 8033, Kwekwe / Private Bag MTS4, Jotsholo, Lupane District.

Telephone: 0558449, 0289244, 0558 4002, 08 9244, 089 2101.

