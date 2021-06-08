Difference between revisions of "Fatima Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 13:57, 8 June 2021
Fatima Secondary School is in Nkayi, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address Farm 117, 217km peg, Victoria Falls Rd, Nkayi, Private Bag 8033, Kwekwe / Private Bag MTS4, Jotsholo, Lupane District.
Telephone: 0558449, 0289244, 0558 4002, 08 9244, 089 2101.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.