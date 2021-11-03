In July 2018, Fatios Chaora was elected to Ward 17 Pfura RDC, for Zanu PF with 2232 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Pfura RDC with 2232 votes, beating Everson Mukototsi of MDC Alliance with 220 votes and Savior Muhwati of PRC with 113 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]